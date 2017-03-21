$5,000 Reward offered, Plano police release video of 3 women vandalizing Plano West High School
Plano police have released Plano ISD security video showing the February graffiti incident at Plano West High School. Three young women are seen in the video, spray painting profanities and racial slurs on the outside of the school.
