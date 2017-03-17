1 injured after 18-wheeler barrels in...

1 injured after 18-wheeler barrels into disabled Volvo on Sam Rayburn Tollway in Plano

The driver of an 18-wheeler was injured after it barreled into a disabled car on Sam Rayburn Tollway in Plano overnight. Highway patrol troopers responded to the crash about midnight Thursday near Coit Road.

