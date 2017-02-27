TX: DART Plans March Service Changes to Assist Employment Centers

Two major employment centers on the outer edge of the Dallas Area Rapid Transit service area are the focal points for bus service improvements scheduled for implementation on Monday, Mar. 13. The bus service to the booming Legacy area of northwest Plano is being beefed up and a new express route linking new corporate campuses to Parker Road Rail Station is being opened. Further to the west, access to Orange Line Belt Line Station in the Cypress Waters area of far northwest Dallas will be streamlined with adjustments to two existing routes.

