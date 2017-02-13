Two teens killed, one hospitalized after Porsche crashes into tree in Plano
Two 16-year-old females were killed and other is in serious condition after their vehicle crashed into a tree Friday night in Plano. Police said the Porsche Macan was traveling southbound near the 1600 block of Mira Vista Boulevard about 11:30 p.m. when it crashed into a tree at a high speed and caught fire.
