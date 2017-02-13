Two teens killed, one hospitalized af...

Two teens killed, one hospitalized after Porsche crashes into tree in Plano

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 11 Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Two 16-year-old females were killed and other is in serious condition after their vehicle crashed into a tree Friday night in Plano. Police said the Porsche Macan was traveling southbound near the 1600 block of Mira Vista Boulevard about 11:30 p.m. when it crashed into a tree at a high speed and caught fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mark Cuban needs to leave Dallas 52 min Doc Pacino 3
Looking for female French Bulldog to breed with... 55 min JeannieG25 10
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 5 hr FewPhartss 1,108
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 6 hr Frito gay lay lawyer 953
SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14) Feb 11 ThomasA 40
voter fraud Feb 11 kyman 1
News Collin County Sheriff's Department wants to fly... (Jun '09) Feb 10 Chippy 16
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,264 • Total comments across all topics: 278,830,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC