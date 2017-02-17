Trump Adviser's Church Withholds $500K from SBCPrestonwood Baptist...

Trump Adviser's Church Withholds $500...

A Dallas-area megachurch has decided to escrow Cooperative Program funds temporarily in order to evaluate future support of Southern Baptist Convention causes. At issue are what the congregation calls "various significant positions taken by the leadership of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission that do not reflect the beliefs and values of many in the Southern Baptist Convention," according to a statement the church released to Louisiana's Baptist Message newsjournal .

