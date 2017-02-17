Surgeon jailed for life after killing 2 patients

'Sociopath surgeon' is jailed for life after killing two patients in botched ops and paralyzing others after he wrote about his dream of becoming a 'cold-blooded killer' Christopher Duntsch, 46, was the first doctor in Dallas County to be sentenced to life in prison for a surgery gone wrong Christopher Duntsch , 46, has been sentenced to life in prison for seriously injuring an elderly woman in a botched spine surgery in Plano, Texas A jury has sentenced a former North Texas neurosurgeon to life in prison for maiming patients who had turned to him for surgery to resolve debilitating injuries.

