Surgeon jailed for life after killing...

Surgeon jailed for life after killing 2 patients

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

'Sociopath surgeon' is jailed for life after killing two patients in botched ops and paralyzing others after he wrote about his dream of becoming a 'cold-blooded killer' Christopher Duntsch, 46, was the first doctor in Dallas County to be sentenced to life in prison for a surgery gone wrong Christopher Duntsch , 46, has been sentenced to life in prison for seriously injuring an elderly woman in a botched spine surgery in Plano, Texas A jury has sentenced a former North Texas neurosurgeon to life in prison for maiming patients who had turned to him for surgery to resolve debilitating injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 5 hr guest 1,030
Seeking personal assistant Sun Rogers 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sun Soiled pharts 1,120
Review: Amazing Jakes Of Plano LLC (Jun '08) Sat Harny 45
Plano Music Thread (Jul '16) Feb 16 Musikologist 2
News Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07) Feb 16 el chapo EFUNE 54
looking for some truth from plano Feb 16 madoff zionism 4
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,293 • Total comments across all topics: 279,029,152

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC