Reports: Boy rescued from 'suspicious' Plano apartment fire had throat slashed

Investigators believe the mother of a 5-year-old boy rescued from a Plano apartment fire Monday may have intentionally set the blaze, according to court documents obtained by WFAA-TV . The woman had severe burns and died at an area hospital.

