Reports: Boy rescued from 'suspicious' Plano apartment fire had throat slashed
Investigators believe the mother of a 5-year-old boy rescued from a Plano apartment fire Monday may have intentionally set the blaze, according to court documents obtained by WFAA-TV . The woman had severe burns and died at an area hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|52 min
|guest
|835
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|10 hr
|WarForOil
|9,681
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07)
|Jan 14
|Errybody
|53
|Shops at Legacy in Plano, any recommended apart...
|Jan 12
|Kevin
|2
|Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
|looking for some truth from plano
|Dec '16
|guest
|3
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC