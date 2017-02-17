Plano woman killed after minivan crosses median, collides with her car in Frisco

An 85-year-old Plano woman was killed Friday after her vehicle was struck by another one that had crossed the median on Preston Road on Friday afternoon. Frisco police say that a minivan was traveling southbound on Preston Road near Camfield Road at about 12:37 p.m. It crossed the median and collided with a passenger car headed northbound on Preston Road, police say.

