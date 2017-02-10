Plano man gets 40-year sentence for human trafficking
A Plano man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after a Collin County jury found him guilty this week of human trafficking. According to prosecutors, Silverburg met his victim online in 2011 and forced her to work as a prostitute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|VotePharrts
|1,103
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|guest
|932
|SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14)
|9 hr
|ThomasA
|40
|voter fraud
|10 hr
|kyman
|1
|Walmart Safety Zone for Illegals
|21 hr
|Gotcha
|6
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Fri
|WarForOil
|9,690
|Call ICE...
|Fri
|DropADime
|1
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC