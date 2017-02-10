Plano man gets 40-year sentence for h...

Plano man gets 40-year sentence for human trafficking

23 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A Plano man was sentenced to 40 years in prison after a Collin County jury found him guilty this week of human trafficking. According to prosecutors, Silverburg met his victim online in 2011 and forced her to work as a prostitute.

