Plano: Flying Fish and Rodeo Goat join Heritage Creekside project

Jan. 25, 2017 - Rosewood Property Company, developer of Heritage Creekside, announced today that it has signed leases for two restaurants at its 156-acre mixed-use development near the intersection of US 75 and 190 . Flying Fish and Rodeo Goat Ice House, both developed and operated by Shannon Wynne's group, will open in late 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at North Texas e-News.