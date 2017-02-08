Plano: Flying Fish and Rodeo Goat join Heritage Creekside project
Jan. 25, 2017 - Rosewood Property Company, developer of Heritage Creekside, announced today that it has signed leases for two restaurants at its 156-acre mixed-use development near the intersection of US 75 and 190 . Flying Fish and Rodeo Goat Ice House, both developed and operated by Shannon Wynne's group, will open in late 2017.
