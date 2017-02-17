Pharmaceutical Strategies Group (PSG)...

Pharmaceutical Strategies Group (PSG) Selects Armor for Cloud Security and Compliance

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Business Wire

To that end, Pharmaceutical Strategies Group , the leading pharmacy intelligence and technology company, selected Armor , the first totally secure cloud company, to host and protect client data across its enterprise. "Maintaining our clients' trust, particularly around the security of their data, is our utmost priority, and we take it very seriously," said Dave Borden, CEO, PSG.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 22 min FESTER 1,038
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 2 hr OnePhart 1,123
Seeking personal assistant Sun Rogers 1
Review: Amazing Jakes Of Plano LLC (Jun '08) Sat Harny 45
Plano Music Thread (Jul '16) Feb 16 Musikologist 2
News Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07) Feb 16 el chapo EFUNE 54
looking for some truth from plano Feb 16 madoff zionism 4
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,286 • Total comments across all topics: 279,044,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC