Pharmaceutical Strategies Group (PSG) Selects Armor for Cloud Security and Compliance
To that end, Pharmaceutical Strategies Group , the leading pharmacy intelligence and technology company, selected Armor , the first totally secure cloud company, to host and protect client data across its enterprise. "Maintaining our clients' trust, particularly around the security of their data, is our utmost priority, and we take it very seriously," said Dave Borden, CEO, PSG.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|22 min
|FESTER
|1,038
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Seeking personal assistant
|Sun
|Rogers
|1
|Review: Amazing Jakes Of Plano LLC (Jun '08)
|Sat
|Harny
|45
|Plano Music Thread (Jul '16)
|Feb 16
|Musikologist
|2
|Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07)
|Feb 16
|el chapo EFUNE
|54
|looking for some truth from plano
|Feb 16
|madoff zionism
|4
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC