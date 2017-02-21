Nation 33 mins ago 4:56 a.m.This 52-y...

Nation 33 mins ago 4:56 a.m.This 52-year-old Texas man walks 12 miles to work 5 days a week

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WHAS11

The 52-year-old, who lives in Plano, Texas, works at a Braum's -- an ice cream shop and burger restaurant -- in McKinney, Texas. Though he usually gets a ride back home from work, he has to walk over a bridge and through several highways to get there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Frisco Counseling Services, Pllc (Feb '14) 5 hr Jill Duncan 5
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 7 hr Inquisitor 1,051
News Dallas doctor in botched surgeriesa 16 hr martyre92 2
Best Pizza in Dallas? The G.O.A.T. may be Loui... 16 hr martyre92 3
SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14) 17 hr martyre92 43
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 21 OnePhart 1,123
Seeking personal assistant Feb 19 Rogers 1
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,068 • Total comments across all topics: 279,104,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC