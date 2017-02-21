Nation 33 mins ago 4:56 a.m.This 52-year-old Texas man walks 12 miles to work 5 days a week
The 52-year-old, who lives in Plano, Texas, works at a Braum's -- an ice cream shop and burger restaurant -- in McKinney, Texas. Though he usually gets a ride back home from work, he has to walk over a bridge and through several highways to get there.
