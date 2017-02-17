N. Texas Food Bank to build major Plano distribution center Read Story Monica Hernandez
An empty field on Mapleshade Lane near the George Bush Turnpike will become a place that helps feed thousands of hungry bellies. The spot is where the North Texas Food Bank plans to build a new 220,000-square-foot distribution center.
