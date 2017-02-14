My Fit Foods Closes Abruptly, Shuttering All Eight DFW Locations
My Fit Foods shuttered abruptly this weekend, deleting all its social media and leaving nothing on their website save for this message to customers. The healthy meal-prep service industry has seen major growth in recent years, with businesses like My Fit Foods and Snap Kitchen offering pre-made meals focused on whole foods.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1%s motorcycle club..and property of... (Mar '15)
|31 min
|ThomasA
|5
|Ex girlfriend help.
|2 hr
|Strawberry
|2
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|guest
|961
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|19 hr
|ContinuePhartzz
|1,111
|Collin County Sheriff's Department wants to fly... (Jun '09)
|Feb 10
|Chippy
|16
|Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07)
|Jan '17
|Errybody
|53
|Shops at Legacy in Plano, any recommended apart...
|Jan '17
|Kevin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC