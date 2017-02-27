Mustang Square Development Denied by Plano City Council
But after a contentious City Council meeting Monday night, plans for a large development called Mustang Square are now on hold. City leaders denied a request to rezone a piece of property on the southwest corner of Highway 121 and Rasor Boulevard.
