Mexico vows to impose tariffs if Trump presses wall payment

Mr. Kelly also took pains to rule out the possible use of military forces in immigration enforcement, pushing back on reports last week that the National Guard might be enlisted - and countering President Trump's own description Thursday of his new deportation policies as " a military operation ". Calling the measure "unilateral" and "unprecedented,"Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said new immigration guidelines would top the agenda of meetings in Mexico City with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly".

