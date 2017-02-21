J.C. Penney to close 13 to 14 percent of stores
Shoppers visit a J.C. Penney store in New York. J.C. Penney said Friday that it will be closing anywhere from 130 to 140 stores over the next several months as it aims to improve profitability in the era of online shopping.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|guest
|1,091
|looking for some truth from plano
|23 hr
|xxx
|5
|Seeking personal assistant
|Sat
|xxx
|2
|Review: Amazing Jakes Of Plano LLC (Jun '08)
|Feb 18
|Harny
|45
|Plano Music Thread (Jul '16)
|Feb 16
|Musikologist
|2
|Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07)
|Feb 16
|el chapo EFUNE
|54
|Collin County Sheriff's Department wants to fly... (Jun '09)
|Feb 10
|Chippy
|16
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC