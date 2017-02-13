It's all about the laughs in 'Will You Still Love Me in the...

Theatre Britain has been providing an oasis of laughs since 1996, when it unleashed its first panto, a British holiday entertainment for families, onto the unsuspecting and soon-delighted Dallas-Fort Worth scene. Now, as the company winds up its final season, co-founder and artistic director Sue Birch and her husband, Ian Birch, the company's production manager, box office manager and all-around support system, have logged an impressive record of keeping mature audiences laughing, too, this time with Will You Still Love Me in the Morning? , a farce by British playwrights and television veterans Brian Clemens and Dennis Spooner.

