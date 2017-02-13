It's all about the laughs in 'Will You Still Love Me in the...
Theatre Britain has been providing an oasis of laughs since 1996, when it unleashed its first panto, a British holiday entertainment for families, onto the unsuspecting and soon-delighted Dallas-Fort Worth scene. Now, as the company winds up its final season, co-founder and artistic director Sue Birch and her husband, Ian Birch, the company's production manager, box office manager and all-around support system, have logged an impressive record of keeping mature audiences laughing, too, this time with Will You Still Love Me in the Morning? , a farce by British playwrights and television veterans Brian Clemens and Dennis Spooner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Plano Music Thread (Jul '16)
|7 min
|Musikologist
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|17 min
|Bobjones555
|1,115
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|guest
|976
|Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07)
|6 hr
|el chapo EFUNE
|54
|looking for some truth from plano
|6 hr
|madoff zionism
|4
|Collin County Sheriff's Department wants to fly... (Jun '09)
|Feb 10
|Chippy
|16
|Shops at Legacy in Plano, any recommended apart...
|Jan '17
|Kevin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC