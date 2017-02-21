GNC signs deal Epsilon to help launch new loyalty program
GNC Holdings Inc. has tapped Epsilon, an Alliance Data company based in Plano, Texas, to oversee the development and launch of its new loyalty program technology platform in the U.S. The two companies announced the multiyear agreement on Tuesday.
