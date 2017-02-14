FINRA Hearing Panel Expels Red River Securities, LLC and Bars CEO...
FINRA Hearing Panel Expels Red River Securities, LLC and Bars CEO Brian Keith Hardwick for Fraud; Ordered to Pay $24.6 Million in Restitution to Investors The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority announced today that a FINRA hearing panel has expelled Plano, TX-based broker-dealer Red River Securities, LLC, barred its CEO Brian Keith Hardwick, and ordered the firm and Hardwick to jointly and severally pay $24.6 million in restitution to customers for fraudulent sales in five oil and gas joint ventures. The hearing panel found that the respondents engaged in a pattern of misrepresentations and omissions that spanned nearly four years and involved sales in the risky joint ventures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deputy B. Atma is another racist & a corrupt co...
|32 min
|Papa Not legit
|6
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|GPON Don
|9,691
|1%s motorcycle club..and property of... (Mar '15)
|5 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|Ex girlfriend help.
|6 hr
|Strawberry
|2
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|10 hr
|guest
|961
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|23 hr
|ContinuePhartzz
|1,111
|Collin County Sheriff's Department wants to fly... (Jun '09)
|Feb 10
|Chippy
|16
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC