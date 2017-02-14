FINRA Hearing Panel Expels Red River Securities, LLC and Bars CEO Brian Keith Hardwick for Fraud; Ordered to Pay $24.6 Million in Restitution to Investors The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority announced today that a FINRA hearing panel has expelled Plano, TX-based broker-dealer Red River Securities, LLC, barred its CEO Brian Keith Hardwick, and ordered the firm and Hardwick to jointly and severally pay $24.6 million in restitution to customers for fraudulent sales in five oil and gas joint ventures. The hearing panel found that the respondents engaged in a pattern of misrepresentations and omissions that spanned nearly four years and involved sales in the risky joint ventures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.