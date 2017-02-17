Facebook videos reportedly contradict...

Facebook videos reportedly contradict Texas legislator's account of protest

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Chron

A Facebook video shows Jeff Leach talking to protesters outside the Plano Centre during the Collin County Republican Party's annual Lincoln Day Dinner on Feb. 12, 2017. Texas State Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, had taken to Facebook to complain about SB 4 protesters spitting and cursing at him over the weekend, Dallas' WFAA-TV reports .

