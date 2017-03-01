Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon

Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon

There are 1 comment on the Houston Chronicle story from Monday, titled Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon. In it, Houston Chronicle reports that:

Keep clicking for a look at other celebs who live, or used to live in the Lone Star state. >>The Texan has come a long way since his days in Houston.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
ShowPhartt

Fredericksburg, VA

#1 22 hrs ago
Amazon pharrt
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 5 hr Inquisitor 1,112
Wanting to get the hell out of new york (May '14) Tue Tired of transplants 4
looking for some truth from plano Feb 26 xxx 5
Seeking personal assistant Feb 25 xxx 2
Review: Amazing Jakes Of Plano LLC (Jun '08) Feb 18 Harny 45
Plano Music Thread (Jul '16) Feb 16 Musikologist 2
News Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07) Feb 16 el chapo EFUNE 54
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,585 • Total comments across all topics: 279,236,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC