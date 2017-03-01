Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon
There are 1 comment on the Houston Chronicle story from Monday, titled Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon. In it, Houston Chronicle reports that:
Keep clicking for a look at other celebs who live, or used to live in the Lone Star state. >>The Texan has come a long way since his days in Houston.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
|
#1 22 hrs ago
Amazon pharrt
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Inquisitor
|1,112
|Wanting to get the hell out of new york (May '14)
|Tue
|Tired of transplants
|4
|looking for some truth from plano
|Feb 26
|xxx
|5
|Seeking personal assistant
|Feb 25
|xxx
|2
|Review: Amazing Jakes Of Plano LLC (Jun '08)
|Feb 18
|Harny
|45
|Plano Music Thread (Jul '16)
|Feb 16
|Musikologist
|2
|Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07)
|Feb 16
|el chapo EFUNE
|54
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC