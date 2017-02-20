Crawfish prices are low right now, just in time for Mardi Gras
You're in luck, says David Conger, fishmonger and owner of Capt'n Dave's Seafood Market in Plano , who's made crawfish a specialty. "Because of January starting off early with good weather," he says, "the price has come down quick to what it was mid-season last year."
