Continue reading Legacy West builders...

Continue reading Legacy West builders head to McKinney with new mixed-use project

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

McKinney officials picked the Legacy West developers out of a group of firms competing for the project, including Trammell Crow, Lincoln Property and Harwood International. "We think now is the ideal time for Gateway to take shape as the Sam Rayburn Tollway corridor and Dallas North Tollway continue to develop," McKinney Mayor Brian Loughmiller said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 27 min guest 1,056
News Dallas's Power Trip Return to Walters With a Ne... 43 min Power Pharting 1
Review: Frisco Counseling Services, Pllc (Feb '14) 10 hr Jill Duncan 5
News Dallas doctor in botched surgeriesa 21 hr martyre92 2
Best Pizza in Dallas? The G.O.A.T. may be Loui... 21 hr martyre92 3
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 21 OnePhart 1,123
Seeking personal assistant Feb 19 Rogers 1
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,335 • Total comments across all topics: 279,109,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC