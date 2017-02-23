Continue reading Legacy West builders head to McKinney with new mixed-use project
McKinney officials picked the Legacy West developers out of a group of firms competing for the project, including Trammell Crow, Lincoln Property and Harwood International. "We think now is the ideal time for Gateway to take shape as the Sam Rayburn Tollway corridor and Dallas North Tollway continue to develop," McKinney Mayor Brian Loughmiller said in a statement.
