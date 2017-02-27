Collin County Politicians Push Back A...

Collin County Politicians Push Back Against Toll Roads

State Sen. Van Taylor and State Rep. Scott Sanford filed the "Keep Free Lanes Free Act," which would prohibit the conversion of any free lanes into tolled, managed or express lanes. "Tolls are just a tax by another name.

