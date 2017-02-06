Collin County Burn Center Treats 700 in First Year
The Burn and Reconstructive Centers of Texas at Medical City Plano, the first and only burn center in Collin County, is celebrating its one-year anniversary. The Burn and Reconstructive Centers of Texas at Medical City Plano, the first and only burn center in Collin County, is celebrating its one-year anniversary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|3 min
|Frito gay lay lawyer
|886
|michael baisden show/ callers (Dec '09)
|4 hr
|Matthew Houston
|12
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|gcbengal
|9,688
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07)
|Jan 14
|Errybody
|53
|Shops at Legacy in Plano, any recommended apart...
|Jan 12
|Kevin
|2
|Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio
|Dec '16
|Inquisitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC