Co-working giant WeWork looks north for its third location in Dallas area
Global co-working company WeWork is opening a third Dallas area location -- and this time, it'll be in the 'burbs. Plano is the next stop for the co-working giant, said Adam Wacenske, WeWork's general manager of the southern region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Inquisitor
|1,112
|Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon
|22 hr
|ShowPhartt
|1
|Wanting to get the hell out of new york (May '14)
|Tue
|Tired of transplants
|4
|looking for some truth from plano
|Feb 26
|xxx
|5
|Seeking personal assistant
|Feb 25
|xxx
|2
|Review: Amazing Jakes Of Plano LLC (Jun '08)
|Feb 18
|Harny
|45
|Plano Music Thread (Jul '16)
|Feb 16
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC