Co-working giant WeWork looks north for its third location in Dallas area

Global co-working company WeWork is opening a third Dallas area location -- and this time, it'll be in the 'burbs. Plano is the next stop for the co-working giant, said Adam Wacenske, WeWork's general manager of the southern region.

