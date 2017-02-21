Brad Frazier has been promoted Senior...

Brad Frazier has been promoted Senior Vice President of Sales-Premium Select Service and Channel Point at Aimbridge Hospitality in Plano - TX, USA Aimbridge Hospitality announces the promotion of Brad Frazier to Senior Vice President of Sales-Premium Select Service and Channel Point. During his 13-year career at Aimbridge, Brad continues to be an integral part of the organization, holding positions including Regional Director of Sales, Regional Vice President and most recently as Vice President of Sales for Aimbridge Hospitality.

