Brad Frazier has been promoted Senior Vice President of Sales-Premium ...
Brad Frazier has been promoted Senior Vice President of Sales-Premium Select Service and Channel Point at Aimbridge Hospitality in Plano - TX, USA Aimbridge Hospitality announces the promotion of Brad Frazier to Senior Vice President of Sales-Premium Select Service and Channel Point. During his 13-year career at Aimbridge, Brad continues to be an integral part of the organization, holding positions including Regional Director of Sales, Regional Vice President and most recently as Vice President of Sales for Aimbridge Hospitality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dallas doctor in botched surgeriesa
|4 hr
|martyre92
|2
|Best Pizza in Dallas? The G.O.A.T. may be Loui...
|4 hr
|martyre92
|3
|SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14)
|4 hr
|martyre92
|43
|The Pin Show Offered a Bounty of Dallas Fashion...
|4 hr
|martyre92
|1
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Frito gay lay lawyer
|1,049
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Tue
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Seeking personal assistant
|Feb 19
|Rogers
|1
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC