Blotter: Denton police investigate fr...

Blotter: Denton police investigate fraud calls

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Denton Record-Chronicle

According to a press release from the Denton Police Department, the caller has been telling victims their utility bill is past due and must be paid through a Green Dot debit card or Money Gram, a money transferring service. The caller claims their service will be suspended if they do not pay immediately, the release said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 48 min guest 955
1%s motorcycle club..and property of... (Mar '15) 1 hr Cody coyote 4
something to do in Irving tx? 6 hr matt 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 8 hr ContinuePhartzz 1,111
Mark Cuban needs to leave Dallas 13 hr Doc Pacino 3
News Collin County Sheriff's Department wants to fly... (Jun '09) Feb 10 Chippy 16
News Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07) Jan 14 Errybody 53
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pakistan
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,703 • Total comments across all topics: 278,845,946

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC