52-year-old Texas man walks 12 miles to work 5 days a week
The 52-year-old, who lives in Plano, Texas, works at a Braum's -- an ice cream shop and burger restaurant -- in McKinney, Texas. Though he usually gets a ride back home from work, he has to walk over a bridge and along several highways to get there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KWLM-AM Willmar.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|27 min
|guest
|1,109
|Dennis Quaid show coming to Amazon
|15 hr
|ShowPhartt
|1
|Wanting to get the hell out of new york (May '14)
|Tue
|Tired of transplants
|4
|looking for some truth from plano
|Feb 26
|xxx
|5
|Seeking personal assistant
|Feb 25
|xxx
|2
|Review: Amazing Jakes Of Plano LLC (Jun '08)
|Feb 18
|Harny
|45
|Plano Music Thread (Jul '16)
|Feb 16
|Musikologist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC