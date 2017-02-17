2 Suspects Arrested, 1 at Large in St...

2 Suspects Arrested, 1 at Large in String of Home Invasions

Two suspects are behind bars in connection to a string of home invasion robberies across Collin and Denton counties that is now being investigated by federal authorities, as they search for a third suspect, according to Aubrey police. The Plano Police Department first alerted the public on Jan. 31 of two home invasions that happened in their city during the month of January.

