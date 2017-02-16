2.16.17 OT: Snapoli

2.16.17 OT: Snapoli

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lone Star Ball

Snapple is a brand of tea and juice drinks which is owned by Dr Pepper Snapple Group and based in Plano, Texas . The company , which was originally known as Unadulterated Food Products, was founded in 1972.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lone Star Ball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 4 hr guest 988
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 23 hr MoneyPhart 1,116
Plano Music Thread (Jul '16) Thu Musikologist 2
News Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07) Thu el chapo EFUNE 54
looking for some truth from plano Thu madoff zionism 4
News Collin County Sheriff's Department wants to fly... (Jun '09) Feb 10 Chippy 16
Shops at Legacy in Plano, any recommended apart... Jan '17 Kevin 2
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,924 • Total comments across all topics: 278,951,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC