Where Does Your City Rank In Followin...

Where Does Your City Rank In Following Through With New Year's Resolutions?

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: CBS Local

Have you noticed's Instagram natural, annual proliferation of those New Year's resolution posts and comments? Some rendition of #NewYearNewMe? Yeah, be it sincere or in jest, they're there. People say that stuff, because they want to better themselves which is great.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 44 min guest 629
Looking for female French Bulldog to breed with... 2 hr Sab123 6
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 5 hr New Resident 1,001
kinfolk mc member a snitch! 23 hr Nut 4
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) Thu Whiny1 1,489
Richardson Jewelers at Estate Sale Wed Eagle Eyes 1
have you seen molly? (Dec '12) Tue anonymous 2
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,435 • Total comments across all topics: 277,654,711

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC