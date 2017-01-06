U.S. Rep. Sam Johnson to retire from Congress
U.S. Rep. Sam Johnson announced Friday morning that he will not seek re-election to represent his Plano-based seat in Congress. "After much prayer, I have decided I will not seek re-election to serve the Third District of Texas in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018," he wrote.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|O-Side
|9,642
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|guest
|642
|Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i...
|13 hr
|Bo Hunk
|52
|Shops at Legacy in Plano, any recommended apart...
|Sat
|pzz17
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sat
|Bubba Gump
|1,010
|have you seen molly? (Dec '12)
|Fri
|Thelma
|3
|gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13)
|Fri
|FTP
|16
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC