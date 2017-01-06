U.S. Rep. Sam Johnson to retire from ...

U.S. Rep. Sam Johnson to retire from Congress

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: Texas Tribune

U.S. Rep. Sam Johnson announced Friday morning that he will not seek re-election to represent his Plano-based seat in Congress. "After much prayer, I have decided I will not seek re-election to serve the Third District of Texas in the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018," he wrote.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texas Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 4 hr O-Side 9,642
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 7 hr guest 642
Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i... 13 hr Bo Hunk 52
Shops at Legacy in Plano, any recommended apart... Sat pzz17 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat Bubba Gump 1,010
have you seen molly? (Dec '12) Fri Thelma 3
gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13) Fri FTP 16
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,128 • Total comments across all topics: 277,755,597

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC