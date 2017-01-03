TX: Big-city Thinking: DART Plans Sub...

TX: Big-city Thinking: DART Plans Subway in Downtown Dallas

The public-transportation service better known as DART, which boasts the largest light-rail system in the southwestern United States, is taking steps to expand its footprint in its host city's downtown. But unlike the current Red Line, Blue Line, Green Line and Orange Line trains that run at surface level along downtown Dallas streets such as Pacific Avenue, the planned expansion involves building a subway line.

