Texas Rangers investigating fatal New Year's shooting of Plano man by Allen police

The Texas Rangers are investigating a New Year's Day officer-involved shooting in Allen that left a Plano man dead and another person hospitalized. Allen police responded at 12:29 a.m. Sunday to a report of a suspicious vehicle or suspicious people in the 700 block of South Jupiter Road.

