Texan who was surrogate marks granddaughter's 1st birthday
Kelley McKissack raked her hands through her daughter's soft blond hair, sweeping a portion in a Pebbles Flintstone-style ponytail toward the top of her head. "Which one?" McKissack asked, holding a package of hair clips before Kelcey, one day shy of her first birthday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's pretty bad to lose a Presidency to a man w...
|20 min
|Flipping
|3
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|FlavorsPharts
|1,054
|Feminists For Trump
|5 hr
|Miley Cyrus
|3
|Anti-Trump Marchers, Women Who Need Therapy Aft...
|7 hr
|The Truth
|1
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|13 hr
|Inquisitor
|708
|Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07)
|Jan 14
|Errybody
|53
|Shops at Legacy in Plano, any recommended apart...
|Jan 12
|Kevin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC