Rodeo Goat to open a third location

Rodeo Goat to open a third location

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Star-Telegram.com

The Dallas-Fort Worth businessman who likes to name his restaurants after critters -- Bird Cafe , Lark on the Park , Mudhen , just to name a few -- is planning to open a third location of his popular gourmet burger joint Rodeo Goat in Plano. He'll open his 10th Flying Fish there, too, at the new Heritage Creekside development near the intersection of US 75 and the George Bush Turnpike, according to a news release from developer Rosewood Property Company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 9 min yummmmm 736
El Dorado, Arkansas 1 hr salsa 1
It's pretty bad to lose a Presidency to a man w... 7 hr The Truth 10
News Dallas Undocumented Immigrant Reacts to Trump I... 7 hr Wildchild 4
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 14 hr CountryPharts 1,068
News Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07) Jan 14 Errybody 53
Shops at Legacy in Plano, any recommended apart... Jan 12 Kevin 2
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,982 • Total comments across all topics: 278,297,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC