Rodeo Goat to open a third location
The Dallas-Fort Worth businessman who likes to name his restaurants after critters -- Bird Cafe , Lark on the Park , Mudhen , just to name a few -- is planning to open a third location of his popular gourmet burger joint Rodeo Goat in Plano. He'll open his 10th Flying Fish there, too, at the new Heritage Creekside development near the intersection of US 75 and the George Bush Turnpike, according to a news release from developer Rosewood Property Company.
