Plano man dies in single-car crash after flipping, landing in creek embankment

Police were called to the scene in the 4100 block of K Avenue, between East Parker Road and East Spring Creek Parkway, around 1:25 a.m. A 2010 Chevrolet Camaro was upside-down in a creek embankment, and its driver - 25-year-old Mason Todd Geis of Plano - was dead. Investigators determined, with the help of witness statements, that the Camaro had been speeding north on K Avenue when it hit a curb, flipped and landed in the embankment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.