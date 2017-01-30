Plano man dies in single-car crash after flipping, landing in creek embankment
Police were called to the scene in the 4100 block of K Avenue, between East Parker Road and East Spring Creek Parkway, around 1:25 a.m. A 2010 Chevrolet Camaro was upside-down in a creek embankment, and its driver - 25-year-old Mason Todd Geis of Plano - was dead. Investigators determined, with the help of witness statements, that the Camaro had been speeding north on K Avenue when it hit a curb, flipped and landed in the embankment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|everything is bigger in texas
|3 hr
|chico
|1
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|guest
|769
|Rawlings to Immigrants Detained at DFW: "On Beh...
|5 hr
|MAGA
|2
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|16 hr
|Pennie Lane
|1,493
|Rock On Mayor Rawlings!
|17 hr
|Political Atheist
|2
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|17 hr
|ShellPhartz
|1,083
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Sun
|WarForOil
|9,673
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC