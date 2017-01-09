Plano actress takes a star turn in new Indian film
When Sasha Singh was 4 years old, she told her family that she wanted to be an actress, as well as a singer, ice skater, teacher and dancer. One dream was to star in a world-famous production of a musical about an ice skating teacher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for female French Bulldog to breed with...
|11 hr
|eye for an eye
|8
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|11 hr
|PLZphartMOR
|1,035
|Cowboys future
|19 hr
|Horrible secondary
|1
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|23 hr
|Inquisitor
|677
|Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07)
|Jan 14
|Errybody
|53
|Shops at Legacy in Plano, any recommended apart...
|Jan 12
|Kevin
|2
|Car Monitor With Camera,autoradio
|Dec 21
|Inquisitor
|2
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC