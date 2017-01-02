Penneya s Plano campus sells for more than $400 million
The sale - one of the largest of the year in North Texas - was quietly completed in the final hours of 2016, Collin County deed records show. A partnership headed by investor Sam Ware's Drien Opportunity Partners paid more than $400 million for the 1.8 million square-foot head office complex located just west of the Dallas North Tollway.
