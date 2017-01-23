LIttle Elm Remembers Slain Officer at...

LIttle Elm Remembers Slain Officer at Funeral Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: NBC Dallas

The family and friends of Det. Jerry Walker will say goodbye to the fallen Little Elm police officer at his funeral Tuesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 7 hr WarForOil 9,665
Allen Police: are they helping us or harassing us? (Dec '09) 9 hr Forest 154
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 9 hr PhantasticPharts 1,059
Anti-Trump Marchers, Women Who Need Therapy Aft... 13 hr Nigel Havers 2
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) 19 hr Inquisitor 717
News Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07) Jan 14 Errybody 53
Shops at Legacy in Plano, any recommended apart... Jan 12 Kevin 2
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,698 • Total comments across all topics: 278,200,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC