Little Elm community mourns fallen detective; funeral, public viewing scheduled
More than a thousand people gather to mourn at a vigil for Little Elm police Detective Jerry Walker at Little Elm Park on Wednesday. A public viewing and funeral service for Little Elm police Detective Jerry Walker have been scheduled for next week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Plano Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|NeverAPremTech
|9,666
|Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15)
|9 hr
|Inquisitor
|722
|Roofers rip shingles from wrong house (May '08)
|13 hr
|Eman87
|63
|Allen Police: are they helping us or harassing us? (Dec '09)
|23 hr
|Forest
|154
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Mon
|PhantasticPharts
|1,059
|Two at large in North Texas drug-ring bust (Mar '07)
|Jan 14
|Errybody
|53
|Shops at Legacy in Plano, any recommended apart...
|Jan 12
|Kevin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Plano Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC