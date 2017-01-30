Joint Effort to Support Little Elm Hero

Joint Effort to Support Little Elm Hero

Restaurants in several North Texas cities Monday will be part of the continuing support for the family of a Little Elm police officer fatally shot in the line of duty. Detective Jerry Walker, 48, was shot during a standoff Jan 17 .

