Jcpenney Appoints Snehil Gambhir as Vice President, Managing Director at Bangalore Gic

PLANO, Texas, U.S.A. - - JCPenney, one of the United States' largest apparel and home furnishings retailers, announced today the appointment of Snehil Gambhir as vice president, managing director at the Company's global in-house center in Bangalore, India. Gambhir brings over 20 years of global business and technology experience to JCPenney.

