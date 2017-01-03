J.C. Penney sells Texas headquarters ...

J.C. Penney sells Texas headquarters campus for $353 million

Yesterday

Rental costs, according to Penney, will be offset by a reduction in maintenance expenses, property taxes and interest expenses after the retailer pays down debt using proceeds from the transaction. The property, about 20 miles northeast of Dallas, has served as J.C. Penney's global headquarters since 1992.

