J.C. Penney CEO says some stores will close

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Sprint Based in Overland Park, Kansas Altman Z score: -0.08 Total revenue : $34.5 billion Revenue growth: N/A Sprint Based in Overland Park, Kansas Altman Z score: -0.08 Total revenue : $34.5 billion Revenue growth: N/A J.C. Penney Based in Plano, Texas Altman Z score: .80 Total revenue : $12.6 billion Revenue growth : 3 percent J.C. Penney Based in Plano, Texas Altman Z score: .80 Total revenue : $12.6 billion Revenue growth : 3 percent Coty Inc. - operates beauty products for Calvin Klein, ChloA©, Marc Jacobs, adidas and more Based in New York City Altman Z score: .90 Total revenue : $4.4 billion Revenue growth : -3.4 percent Coty Inc. - operates beauty products for Calvin Klein, ChloA©, Marc Jacobs, adidas and more Based in New York City Altman Z score: .90 Total revenue : $4.4 billion Revenue growth : -3.4 percent Sears Based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois Altman Z score: ... (more)

