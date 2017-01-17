Interface Security remodeling command...

Interface Security remodeling command center in Texas

EARTH CITY, Mo.-Interface Security Systems Holdings, Inc., a national provider of cloud-based managed network services and security systems for retail, commercial and small business customers, is remodeling its command center in Plano, Texas, to meet the expanding needs of its growing clientele. "Our command center in Plano, Texas, is where we have an emphasis on interactive video surveillance services and we increased its size by more than 150 percent to handle the growth in that business," Interface SVP Jeff Frye told Security Systems News.

