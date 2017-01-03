How Lawmakers Will Try to Kill the Te...

How Lawmakers Will Try to Kill the Texas Film Industry

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: D Magazine

Less than two years ago, a bill in the Texas Legislature proposed ending a program that brings television, video game, and film productions to the state with taxpayer-funded enticements. It failed to pass, but legislators did put a and pushing Hollywood back west - with a little movie magic, New Mexico makes a passable stand-in for rural Texas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Plano Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Donald Trump i got you in the white house i... 2 hr Bo Hunk 52
News Doritos makes rainbow chips in support of gay r... (Sep '15) Sun guest 640
Shops at Legacy in Plano, any recommended apart... Sat pzz17 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Sat Bubba Gump 1,010
have you seen molly? (Dec '12) Fri Thelma 3
gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13) Fri FTP 16
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Jan 6 SD CA perm tech 9,641
See all Plano Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Plano Forum Now

Plano Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Plano Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Plano, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,172 • Total comments across all topics: 277,741,100

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC