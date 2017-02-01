House Republican eyes alternative approach to "bathroom bill"
A Republican in the Texas House is pitching an alternative to the "bathroom bill," saying he wants to focus more on local control than bathrooms. State Rep. Matt Shaheen , R-Plano, filed legislation Monday that would prohibit local governments from setting restroom policies for private businesses.
